Too much delays, says PM

Tevita Vuibau
Thursday, August 10, 2017

PRIME Minister and COP23 president Voreqe Bainimarama says there has already been too much postponing of the dates for action against climate change.

Mr Bainimarama made the comments yesterday as Fiji went through a two-day review on preparations for COP23.

Among those attending the review include UN Framework for the Convention on Climate Change senior director for intergovernmental affairs Halldor Thorgeirsson, German Government director general Climate Policy, European and International Policy Dr Karsten Sach, the former president of COP20 Manuel Pulgar-Vidal of Peru, and Danish negotiator and diplomat Thomas Becker.

