Akbar raises 'red flag' on stunting challenge

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar, launches the National Health Promoting Schools Expansion Project Logo at the Holiday Inn yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar says stunting affects one in every 11 children under the age of five in Fiji.

Stunting refers to having low height-for-age compared with World Health Organization (WHO) child growth standards, and is a key indicator of chronic undernutrition among infants and young children.

Ms Akbar highlighted this during the launch of National Health Promoting Schools (HPS) Expansion Project logo at Holiday Inn Suva yesterday.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.