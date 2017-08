/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lieutenant Commander Gerard Rokoua speaks to the media as Commander Humphrey Tawake and Leading Seaman Jason Morrell looks on during a press conference at the Togalevu Naval Base outside Lami on Wednesday, August 09, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

FIJI has included the disputed Minerva Reefs in new digitally-produced charts of Fijian maritime boundaries.

The charts were unveiled yesterday at the Togalevu Naval Base.

The Minerva Reefs and the undersea minerals they contain were at the centre of a dispute between Fiji and Tonga who both claimed sovereignty over the area.

