Water situation: Supply interruption for Lajonia residents

Update: 1:16PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) wishes to advise its customers living in parts of Labasa that water supply is being disrupted until to 5pm today.

A statement from the authority stated that affected areas included the whole of Lajonia.

The statement attributed the interruption in supply is a result of burst main at Lajonia.

The authority has kindly advised its customers residing in these areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6pm.