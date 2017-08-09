Fiji Time: 2:19 PM on Wednesday 9 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Coke Zero Deans: Lelean creates best platform

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Wednesday, August 09, 2017

Update: 12:09PM LELEAN Memorial School (LMS) has created the best platform for themselves in next year's Coke Zero Deans competition after convincingly securing spots in the Under 16 and Under 17 grades final against Eastern Zone rival Ratu Kadavulevu School (RKS).

Suva head coach Saiasi Fuli said it's good that LMS was still involved in the final with three of their grades Under 16, U17 and Under 19 grades to be playing RKS in the upcoming 2017 Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union Coke Zero Deans competition.

He said those were just some of the positives that LMS could be taking out from the 2017 Coke Zero Deans season.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63350.6145
JPY 55.765452.7654
GBP 0.38330.3753
EUR 0.42520.4132
NZD 0.68860.6556
AUD 0.63490.6099
USD 0.50170.4847

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Best friends tie the knot
  2. Prepare for worst, says PM
  3. Doomed flight
  4. Then who is it for — Rabuka
  5. 12 charged
  6. Fijians were not victims
  7. Kepa: Fire incident unfortunate
  8. Address crime, Chaudhry urges
  9. FSC pay rise hinges on production
  10. LTA considers options to address traffic congestion

Top Stories this Week

  1. Five die in fire Tuesday (08 Aug)
  2. Radradra flies over for wedding Saturday (05 Aug)
  3. House fire claims five lives Monday (07 Aug)
  4. 'Block' porn sites Saturday (05 Aug)
  5. The tragedy of PC 121 Sunday (06 Aug)
  6. Former teacher, author, laid to rest Saturday (05 Aug)
  7. Naitasiri boy lands dream job Sunday (06 Aug)
  8. Never too late to change Monday (07 Aug)
  9. A PM 'for all Fijians' Thursday (03 Aug)
  10. Deported Monday (07 Aug)