Coke Zero Deans: Lelean creates best platform

Update: 12:09PM LELEAN Memorial School (LMS) has created the best platform for themselves in next year's Coke Zero Deans competition after convincingly securing spots in the Under 16 and Under 17 grades final against Eastern Zone rival Ratu Kadavulevu School (RKS).

Suva head coach Saiasi Fuli said it's good that LMS was still involved in the final with three of their grades Under 16, U17 and Under 19 grades to be playing RKS in the upcoming 2017 Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union Coke Zero Deans competition.

He said those were just some of the positives that LMS could be taking out from the 2017 Coke Zero Deans season.