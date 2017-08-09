Fiji Time: 2:18 PM on Wednesday 9 August

Selections 'on merit'

Litia Cava
Wednesday, August 09, 2017

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the appointment of people by Government to the positions of ministers, CEOs, board members or civil servants is done on merit.

"When we appoint people on merit, we will get the job done well," he said.

"We will also ensure that all Fijians get the best outcome."

He made these comments while officiating as chief guest at the fundraiser for the redevelopment of the Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha Rewa branch at Narere Primary School on Saturday night.

"I know that belief — that vision for Fiji — is shared by your community," Mr Bainimarama said.

"It can be seen in the good work you carry out all across our islands, and it can be seen in the camaraderie and compassion that you show each one of our people."

Mr Bainimarama said expanding access to high quality education was important. "And I believe that the policies that shape our development benefit our people on the basis of merit — on their positive contributions to our society."

The fundraiser was organised to help the branch in its plan to construct a new temple, multipurpose hall and an ashram.








