Making a stand

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Australian High Commissioner Margaret Twomey, with Pacific Disability Forum CEO Setareki Macanawai, Neori Lagi, Australian High Commission program manager Nilesh Goundar. Picture: SUPPLIED

WOMEN and girls with disabilities do not report cases of violence, abuse and exploitations because of the barriers and challenges they face as a woman, and as a person with a disability, said Setareki Macanawai, the CEO for Pacific Disability Forum (PDF).

He made the comment while addressing the first regional dialogue on Ending Violence against Women and girls with disabilities (EVAW) in the Pacific.

PDF is hosting the two-day event in Nadi in partnership with the UN Women Fiji Multi-Country Office, and funding from the Australian Government.

In her opening address, Australian High Commissioner Margaret Twomey reiterated her government's commitment to disability inclusion and gender equality.

She said the event was an excellent opportunity for stakeholders to discuss ways to ensure support services for victims of gender-based violence were responsive to the needs of women and girls with disabilities.

"Australia wants to develop a richer understanding of how disability is experienced, and the barriers people with a disability face in their everyday lives," she said.

Mr Macanawai said regional dialogues focused on creating awareness among stakeholders of the challenges faced by women and girls with disabilities in accessing EVAW services.

UN Women Fiji MCO Deputy Representative Mr Nicolas Burniat said the violence experienced by women and girls with disabilities was still largely an invisible issue.

He said while it was known that about 64 per cent of women in Fiji experienced some form of physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, the rates for women and girls with disabilities were much higher.

Participants at the event include representatives of Disabled People's Organisations (DPO) and stakeholders from eight Pacific island countries (PICs).