'Best practice'

Tevita Vuibau
Wednesday, August 09, 2017

UNITY Fiji party leader Savenaca Narube says it is global best practice to release the Auditor-General's reports at the same time they are submitted to Parliament.

Mr Narube made the comments after The Fiji Times came under scathing criticism from Public Accounts Committee chairman Ashneel Sudhakar for reporting on the public document.

Mr Sudhakar said the reports undermined the work of the PAC.

However, Mr Narube said, "making the auditor's report public before the PAC discusses it is not unusual. In fact, it is the global best practice to publish these reports at the same time that they are submitted to Parliament".

"Unity Fiji will strengthen the accountability and transparency of all aspects of fiscal information and will safeguard the independence of PAC so it can serve the best interest of the people.

"Let me say that fiscal accountability to the people is an important pillar of good governance. The scrutiny by Parliament of the use of taxpayers' funds is an integral part of this accountability framework. Let us not forget that the Public Accounts Committee is responsible for examining the auditors reports on behalf of the people and must therefore uphold transparency and accountability," said Mr Narube.








