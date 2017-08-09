A-G: Civil servants fail to do right thing

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney General and Minister of Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum speaks to the villagers of Naivicula in Wainibuka, Tailevu during their talanoa session. Picture: ATU RASEA

MOST civil servants working in rural offices around the country fail to do the right thing, says Attorney-General and Minister of Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

He made the comments while highlighting and apologising to villagers of Naivicula in Wainibuka, Tailevu, for the level of poor service offered by government officials in rural areas.

"Some of these civil servants that work in these offices do not necessarily do the right thing.

"Sometimes we find out that certain people who were supposed to get certain benefits, they get turned away," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"I find that in Vanua Levu too so it is good that we get the feedbacks because we can go back to them and tell them to do their job properly.

"Sometimes we find that what we are saying on the top, at the bottom these people who are supposed to be implementing it,they are not actually do the right thing so it is important for us to continuously get that feedback from you."