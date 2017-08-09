Cane incentives for farmers

/ Front page / News

GOVERNMENT is making every effort to ensure costs are reduced for sugarcane farmers, says Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan.

However, he said the onus was on farmers to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the State and to improve cane production to internationally competitive standards.

"Government's grant is there for cane planting and we have increased the fertiliser subsidy and introduced a weedicide grant for the first time ever and these are all incentives to assist farmers plant more cane and earn more money in the process," he said.

