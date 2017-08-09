Fiji Time: 2:19 PM on Wednesday 9 August

1800 apply for poll jobs

Tevita Vuibau
Wednesday, August 09, 2017

THE Fijian Elections Office received 1800 applications in the first eight days of the election officials recruitment drive.

And with 17,000 officials needed for the polls next year, the FEO announced yesterday they were changing their Suva recruitment venue to allow for easier access to interested applicants.

Fijian Elections Office's director corporate services Sanjeshwar Ram revealed the numbers yesterday.

