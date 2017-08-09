1800 apply for poll jobs

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fijian Elections Office applicants sit their exams in Suva yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE Fijian Elections Office received 1800 applications in the first eight days of the election officials recruitment drive.

And with 17,000 officials needed for the polls next year, the FEO announced yesterday they were changing their Suva recruitment venue to allow for easier access to interested applicants.

Fijian Elections Office's director corporate services Sanjeshwar Ram revealed the numbers yesterday.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.