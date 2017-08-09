Kepa: Fire incident unfortunate

/ Front page / News

OPPOSITION Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa has expressed sympathy towards relatives and friends of last Sunday's house fire victims, saying the incident was tragic and unfortunate.

She said the incident reflected a "sorry state of the nation" where people have resorted to living behind burglar bars.

Ro Teimumu praised the efforts of the National Fire Authority in their efforts to douse the fire.

