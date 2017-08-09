Address crime, Chaudhry urges

/ Front page / News

ADDRESSING the nation's crime rate is the only way to effectively eradicate issues surrounding burglar bars and safety hazard it creates during incidents such as a house fire, says Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry.

Mr Chaudhry said while it was unfortunate that the burglar bars were part of the problem leading to the death of five people on Sunday from a blaze, people opted to use them because it gave them a sense of safety.

