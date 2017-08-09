FSC pay rise hinges on production

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Sugar Corporation Employees arrive for the consultation with the Prime Minister in Ba. Picture: REINAL CHAND

FIJI Sugar Corporation workers at the Rarawai mill in Ba could be looking at a pay increase before the end of the season if production at the factory increases.

This was the assurance from Prime Minister and Minister for Sugar Voreqe Bainimarama after a request was made on behalf of about 300 mill workers who attended a talanoa session with him yesterday.

The PM said a review of the factory's performance would be conducted before making a decision on a pay increment.

