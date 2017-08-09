'Beautiful' Fijian voices

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The acapella group that entertained guests at Daku Resort in Savusavu over the weekend. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

GUESTS at the Daku Resort in Savusavu received an unexpected treat when an acapella group held an impromptu concert at the resort on Friday last week.

The acapella group was part of guests from Australia and New Zealand who stayed at the hotel and were part of a music workshop headed by Tony Backhouse.

Villagers of Naidi and Yaroi also joined in the concert to share a bit about Fijian hymn singing with the group and the guests.

