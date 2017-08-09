Villagers pursue water project

/ Front page / News

VILLAGERS of Navunievu in Bua have been advised to submit the names of their water committee members with the land consent forms to the Water Authority of Fiji if they want water in their area.

WAF has confirmed that villagers needed to identify water committee members who will take full responsibility of the project once WAF handed it over to villagers.

WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said this would instil a sense of ownership on the part of villagers who would benefit from the water installation project.

