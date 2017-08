/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kaila! Star Search Finalist Kaliti Buadromo (right) perfects her singing during rehearsals at the Stage Tech studio in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

MEMBERS of the public have been urged to come out in numbers to witness the remaining five contestants' battle it out at the Kaila! Star Search finals at the Vodafone Arenaon Saturday night.

Show co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said the final show would also be the 10th year anniversary of the show.

The Hope Fiji Band will be the final live show.

