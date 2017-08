/ Front page / News

NO Fijians were victims of the alleged telecom and online fraud by the 77 Chinese nationals, who were deported to China.

This was confirmed in a joint statement released by the Fiji Police Force and the Chinese Embassy in Fiji yesterday.

The Chinese media has reported the 77 were allegedly involved in more than 50 cases involving over six million yuan ($F1.79 million).

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.