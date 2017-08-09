Fiji Time: 2:18 PM on Wednesday 9 August

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Wednesday, August 09, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

Being a university student and living in a hostel can come with its fair share of difficulties.

Two best friends attended a local university in the country and were boarding at a hostel, not far from the university premises.

One of the rules of the hostel was that there was an 11pm curfew.

One night the two friends decided to unwind with a night on the town, leaving their rooms around midnight.

But when they reached the gate, it was locked.

The only option for the pair was to climb the fence, unfortunately they could not reach the top so they ended up returning to their rooms.

While there, one decided to fake a sickness and say they needed to go to hospital in order to get the gates open.

So she messed her hair, rubbed off her lipstick and limped towards the hostel master's office while the other friend said she would get a taxi to take her friend to hospital.

As soon as the two went in they both whispered, "Driver Onyx!"

Cala tale!








