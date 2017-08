/ Front page / News

FIJI has to prepare for storms more fierce than Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

He made the comment, while addressing students, faculty and community members of two schools in Ba yesterday, which were rehabilitated in the wake of the Category 5 storm.

The two schools were Koronubu Sangam School — rebuilt with funding of more than $240,000 from the Japanese Government — and Vatulaulau Sanatan Dharm School — rebuilt at a cost of $989,000 by the Government.