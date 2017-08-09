Akbar: 16 eye operations per day

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Shankar Saha (left) gets his eyes examined by OptiMed general manager Robert Nyenkamp as Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar looks, after the handover bt the Latter Day Saints Church at the Fiji Pharmaceutical & Biomedical Service Centr

SIXTEEN eye operations are conducted by the Pacific Eye Institute every day.

This was revealed by the Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar, during the handing over of ophthalmological equipment by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the ministry in Suva yesterday.

Ms Akbar said according to data provided by the institute, about 25,000 patients were provided eyecare services every year.

