12 charged

TWELVE police officers were charged with criminal offences last month and more charges will follow with Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho confirming he has personally sent files to Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) for investigations.

He made the comments yesterday as the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions revealed 12 officers were charged with offences ranging from assault occasioning actual bodily harm, theft, false pretense and obtaining by deception.

