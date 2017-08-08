12 Police officers charged

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:22PM TWELVE Police officers are among 86 people who were charged by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution in July this year alone.

Three of the 12 officers were charged with a count each of theft for allegedly stealing more than $13,000 of money collected from people who were served with committal warrants and fine payments imposed by the courts.

Six were charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to alleged assault on people during Police drug raids.

One was charged with careless use of a motor vehicle when he allegedly caused an accident while responding to a phone call.