SPC-EU hands over $300k asset to Fiji

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image SPC director general Dr Colin Tukuitonga and EU Ambassador Andrew Jacobs hand the keys to the four Ford Ranger vehicles to Agriculture Ministry permanent secretary Jitendra Singh at SPC?s campus in Narere, Nasinu today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:57PM FIJI'S Ministry of Agriculture today received equipment valued at approximately $300,000 from the Director-General of the Pacific Community (SPC), Dr Colin Tukuitonga, and European Union Ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific Andrew Jacobs on behalf of the SPC-EU 'Improving Key Services to Agriculture' (IKSA) project.

The assets were part of the IKSA program, one of several projects implemented by SPC and financed by the EU to assist farmers and communities in Fiji's sugarcane belt.

These projects are linked to the EU's Accompanying Measures for the Sugar Protocol (AMSP) program, designed to support a diversified market-driven agriculture, promote alternative livelihoods and income generating activities for the most affected populations and alleviate risks to natural disasters.

Mr Jacobs said the assets would strengthen the extension services to farmers and farming communities in Fiji's sugarcane belt.

"This project has supported the production and trading of horticulture crops. It has therefore also contributed to substituting the import of fruits and vegetables," Mr Jacobs said.

"Entrusting the assets to Fiji's institution responsible for this sector will ensure that these activities will continue to the benefit of vulnerable communities in Fiji."

Dr Tukuitonga said the IKSA project had been working with farmers to develop their horticultural production in communities that traditionally have a high income dependence upon the production and harvesting of sugarcane.

"We hope that the vehicles and other assets being handed over today will assist the Ministry of Agriculture to sustain their key services in community and farmer development and to continue growing the horticultural market and creating new income streams," he said.