Vodafone Premier League: Top 2 to qualify for champions league

PRAVIN NARAIN
Tuesday, August 08, 2017

Update: 6:48PM LABASA football team is on bye this weekend in the 2017 Vodafone Premier League matches.

Labasa is second on the points standing with 21 points after playing 12 matches.

Lautoka leads the points table with 31 points after 11 matches.

The top two teams in the league will qualify for the 2018 Oceania Champions League.

Fixtures:

Saturday

Govind Park, Ba - 3pm - Ba vs Rewa,

FSC Ground, Rakiraki - 2pm - Rakiraki vs Dreketi

Sunday

Govind Park, Ba - 3pm - Ba vs Dreketi,

Churchill Park, Lautoka - 3pm - Lautoka vs Suva,

Prince Charles Park, Nadi - 3pm - Nadi vs Rewa








