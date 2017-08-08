Waidamu residents to benefit from road works

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Waidamu Road outside Nausori gets attention. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:41PM MORE than 100 residents of Waidamu Road outside Nausori will benefit greatly from a major road maintenance work being carried out there.

The 1.7km road, usually inaccessible during bad weather, will be of great service to farmers and school children in accessing markets and schools, respectively, once work is completed.

Fiji Roads Authority acting CEO Robert Sen said the road would be graveled and compacted with rollers to strengthen the sub-base and also reshaped.

Waidamu Road serves more than 40 farming families and more than 100 residents.