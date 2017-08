/ Front page / News

Update: 6:33PM RESIDENTS of Mead Rd in Nabua and surrounding areas are advised of water supply disruptions and urged to store and use water wisely during this period.

A burst main at Mead Rd is the cause for the interruption in supply.

Areas affected include those living at the junction of Mead Rd to the junction of Lovoni Rd, and those in and around MH Superfresh.

Supply is expected to be restored at 2.30am.