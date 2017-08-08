Fiji Time: 10:16 PM on Tuesday 8 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Personal property securities bill consultation in Lautoka

TIMOCI VULA
Tuesday, August 08, 2017

Update: 6:26PM THE Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights will be conducting public hearing/consultation on the Personal Property Securities Bill, 2017 in Latoka tomorrow.

The Bill aims to benefit micro-small and medium enterprises (MSME), increase credit improvement and ensure efficiency gains through the establishment of the online registry.

The committee will be at the Lautoka Sugar Cane Growers Council Hall at 10.30am.

All those wishing to make submissions at the above-mentioned venue are requested to contact committee secretary Ira Komaisavai through email: ira.komaisavai@parliament.gov.fj or on telephone 3225695 or mobile 9908595.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63480.6158
JPY 56.034053.0340
GBP 0.38260.3746
EUR 0.42440.4124
NZD 0.68670.6537
AUD 0.63580.6108
USD 0.50230.4853

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Five die in fire
  2. 1 dead, 2 injured
  3. Best friends - one dead, one fighting for life
  4. Horrific reports of children, adults 'screaming for their lives'
  5. Ro Teimumu: Deportation exposes country - 77 on flight to China
  6. Village headman dead
  7. Beauties cry foul
  8. Head-on collision
  9. Bainimarama assures residents of drainage help
  10. Three new kindies

Top Stories this Week

  1. Five die in fire Tuesday (08 Aug)
  2. Radradra flies over for wedding Saturday (05 Aug)
  3. House fire claims five lives Monday (07 Aug)
  4. 'Block' porn sites Saturday (05 Aug)
  5. The tragedy of PC 121 Sunday (06 Aug)
  6. Former teacher, author, laid to rest Saturday (05 Aug)
  7. Naitasiri boy lands dream job Sunday (06 Aug)
  8. Dad jailed to 11 years for rape Wednesday (02 Aug)
  9. Never too late to change Monday (07 Aug)
  10. A PM 'for all Fijians' Thursday (03 Aug)