Personal property securities bill consultation in Lautoka

Update: 6:26PM THE Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights will be conducting public hearing/consultation on the Personal Property Securities Bill, 2017 in Latoka tomorrow.

The Bill aims to benefit micro-small and medium enterprises (MSME), increase credit improvement and ensure efficiency gains through the establishment of the online registry.

The committee will be at the Lautoka Sugar Cane Growers Council Hall at 10.30am.

All those wishing to make submissions at the above-mentioned venue are requested to contact committee secretary Ira Komaisavai through email: ira.komaisavai@parliament.gov.fj or on telephone 3225695 or mobile 9908595.