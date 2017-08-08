Fiji Warriors eye overseas-based players

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:40PM THE Fiji Warriors team management for the 2017 Australia National Rugby Championship will also be recruiting overseas-based players into their squad for their tournament debut campaign.

Fiji Warriors coach Senirusi Seruvakula confirmed that there would be some overseas players in their squad.

"We are just waiting for some confirmation when they will come in to the team. At the moment, there are two or three overseas players so we are just waiting for their confirmation so that it will confirm them to be in the team," Seruvakula said.

He said all the players in their team, whether it be local or overseas-based, they all have to step up their game.