/ Front page / News

Update: 5:36PM THE 2017 Fiji Secondary School Netball Inter-District Championship is ready to be staged at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Fiji Secondary School Netball Association president Unaisi Vuetaki said schools were scheduled to travel to Labasa this weekend.

Meanwhile, Fiji Secondary School Netball Association will have their annual general meeting on Sunday at Labasa College from 6pm.