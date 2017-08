/ Front page / News

Update: 3:18PM IT will be an all Eastern Zone affair when Ratu Kadavulevu School (RKS) will be facing off with fellow Eastern Zone neighbours defending Under 18 grade champions Queen Victoria School (QVS) and Lelean Memorial School (LMS).

RKS will be featuring in all six grades finals from Under 14 to U19 and they will be playing QVS in the U14, U15 and the main U18 grades.

While their U16, U17 and U19 will be playing LMS.