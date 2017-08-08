TechCamp participants identify challenges

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants discussing their challenges in their group. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:56PM PARTICIPANTS at the three-day Regional TechCamp workshop currently being held in Suva have identified current problems and challenges faced by journalists today.

More than 30 participants from around the region had indicated four challenges or common problems faced by media personnel.

The challenges are:

- 10 steps to fact-check journalism,

- Converting traditional journalists to multimedia,

- Using communications to keep culture alive,

- Using Facebook and Twitter to drive website traffic.

Facilitators of the workshop are Linda Roth who is an award winning journalist and strategic communication executive and Marko Zoric, BBC's News first-ever YouTube editor.

The workshop ends tomorrow and includes participants from Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga and Tuvalu.