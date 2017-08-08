Election recruitment venue changed

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:42PM THE election officials recruitment venue for Suva has been changed to the Government Information and Referral Centre.

Fijian Elections Office director Corporate Services Sanjeshwar Ram said they wanted to bring recruitment as close as possible to people in the Central Division where a high number of staff were needed.

He said the former recruitment centre at Kshatriya Hall would be closed from tomorrow.

Mr Ram said so far, they had received about 1800 applications as at yesterday and recruitment would continue until August 27.