Update: 1:29PM THE Water Authority of Fiji has advised customers in parts of Airport Road in Labasa that water supply is being disrupted until 5pm later today.

The interruption in supply is a result of a burst main at Airport Rd.

Areas affected include Navakasigani, Solove, Naku Point and Airport Rd.

WAF has advised that water carts would be on standby to service areas as and when the need arose.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6pm.