Rebuilt Koronubu school opened

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image PM Voreqe Bainimarama and Japanese ambassador to Fiji Masahiro Omura help each other in opening Koronubu Sangam School. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 12:48PM JAPANESE Ambassador Masahiro Omura performed his first official school handover when he assisted Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in opening the reconstructed Koronubu Sangam School in Ba this morning.

The school, which was damaged by Tropical Cyclone Winston, was rebuilt at a cost of $238,866 with funds from the $3.16million donated by the Japanese government to the Adopt A School Program.

Mr Bainimarama thanked Mr Omura and the Japanese government for their assistance.

He also said his Government was rebuilding schools to a higher standard to ensure they were more resilient to future climate events.