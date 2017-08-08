Adhere to road safety rules, Police urge

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:45PM MEMBERS of the public have been urged to adhere to road safety rules when using the road.

In an interview, Police director traffic Senior Superintendent of Police Mahesh Mishra said a lot of accidents on Fiji's roads could be avoided if road users were more careful.

SSP Mishra said loss of lives continued to happen because drivers and pedestrians failed to adhere to road safety rules.

A 23-year-old man lost his life in Nadera after a head-on collision with another vehicle.

Also in Labasa, three men were hospitalised after a road accident.