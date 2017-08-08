Fiji Time: 2:37 PM on Tuesday 8 August

Coke Zero Deans: Show stopper final expected

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, August 08, 2017

Update: 12:40PM THE final between the two Under 18 Coke Zero Deans Tailevu giants is expected to be a show stopper and organisers are predicting a cliff hanger of a final that took 10 years in the making.

Defending champions Queen Victoria School (QVS) and arch rivals Ratu Kadavulevu School (RKS) last met back in the 2007 Deans final.

QVS won on that occasion 7-5.

But according to Fiji Warriors coach and QVSOB Senirusi Seruvakula, there would be no love lost between the two brother schools when they meet in this year's finals.

He said rugby was a tradition for the two schools for Vulinituraga to be playing against Delanakaikai.








