Your rights and the law

+ Enlarge this image Youths participate at a Human Rights and Anti-Discriminaiton Workshop in Labasa. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

THE Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission will work with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and the Fiji Police Force to find ways of dealing with lawbreakers living with mental illness.

The commission's director, Ashwin Raj, said issues concerning mental illness and human rights needed more attention in Fiji.

Speaking during his inspection of the Labasa Police Station holding facility, Mr Raj said the commission learnt from Labasa Police Station that they were struggling to cope with mentally ill patients, who were locked up.

"Locking them up is not a humane way of treating them and I am pleased that the station officer had raised this concern as it was also raised in the West," he said.

"We want to raise concerns on the most humane ways to deal with people living with mental illness who are in conflict with the law, but it will require a collaborative effort and the commission is ready to discuss the way forward with its stakeholders.

"Recently the commission undertook an inspection of the Labasa Police Station cell blocks."

Mr Raj said the inspection was part of a routine check that the commission undertook to ensure that such places were consistent with human dignity.

"We are also pleased that the posters that the commission had made on the rights of individuals including those of arrested persons are made available and accessible to those brought into these facilities.

"The commission also visited the Labasa Hospital especially the stress management ward and spoke to the nurses there as well as the patients," he said.