+ Enlarge this image A police officer inspects the remains of a vehicle destroyed by fire in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

IT is more than one year now

since the charred remains of

a man were found in his

burnt company vehicle.

Police were able to identify him through the assistance of his

family members hours after his burnt body was discovered.

The discovery in the early hours of June 8 last year at the Fiji

Sugar Corporation's Lautoka

Mill yard sent shockwaves through the Sugar City. After the

post-mortem examination was done of the charred remains

of the man's body, police classified it as a case of murder.

But since no one has been charged by police yet in connection with the man's brutal murder, the killer is obviously on the loose.

As part of a new series, The Fiji Times takes a look back into the murder of Salesh Chand exactly 14 months ago today.

A TEAM of police officers was on patrol within Lautoka City when they reportedly saw something unusual.

It was about 2:45am on June 8, 2016, a Wednesday, when they saw a car burning at the Fiji Sugar Corporation's mill yard in Lautoka.

There was a dead person inside the burning car.

Police said then that burns to the body were severe and they had to wait for the post-mortem examination to find out who the deceased was and the cause of death.

They also said a piece of clothing which the deceased could have been wearing was also found but they did not want to go with that information alone.

However, police did confirm then that the vehicle belonged to Vinod Patel and Co. Ltd, where the deceased, Salesh Chand, worked.

On June 12 last year, we reported that police had classified the man's death as a case of murder.

The then chief of intelligence and investigations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Luke Navela had confirmed to this newspaper that this was determined after the post-mortem examination.

"While the results will not be made public, we can confirm that based on the positive identification of items found on the victim by his wife, we can now confirm the identity of the victim to be 42-year-old, Salesh Chand, of Lautoka," he had said.

On June 13, last year, we reported hundreds of people had turned up at Mr Chand's parents house in Muanikoso, Nasinu to pay their last respects to him a day earlier.

Police have been carrying out investigations into Mr Chand's murder but so far, they have not been able to find any solid lead to help them solve the case.

With the case file still open and no one being charged yet more than one year after Mr Chand's murder, his wife is still searching for answers on what happened to her husband.

Mr Chand is survived by his wife Ranjani Devi and their two sons — aged 17 and 19.

In an interview with this newspaper in June this year, Ms Devi said she was sad that no progress had been made in investigations into her husband's murder.

Ms Devi, who lives in Suva now with her two sons, related to this newspaper the events of June 7, 2016 when they were living on Bavadra Rd in Kashmir, Lautoka.

She said her husband had some kava at home with a man and a woman, who were strangers to her, on the night of June 7.

"They were still drinking grog when I went to sleep. I woke up at about 1:30am on June 8 after hearing the vehicle turning on the gravel in our compound," she said.

"I woke up and went to the front where my husband, that man and woman were sitting when I went to sleep and I saw some empty beer bottles.

"The woman was sitting there alone and my husband and the other man were not there. I knew they went to get some more beer.

"I called Salesh about 15 or 20 minutes after I woke up and he told me that he was in Ba. I don't know how he could reach Ba that fast."

Ms Devi said after about one hour, the man who was drinking kava with her husband returned to her home in another vehicle.

When asked about Mr Chand's whereabouts, she said the man told her that her husband was in Ba.

"I tried calling Salesh again but I couldn't get through. When the man started asking me for my phone, I called my uncle about what had happened and that this person was harassing me a bit," she said.

"I think the man understood what I had said over the phone and he just left with the woman and I haven't seen them again."

Ms Devi said it was about 5:30am on June 8 when a female family member arrived at her door and told her that Mr Chand had an accident and he was in hospital.

She was told by the relative that doctors were not allowing anyone to see Mr Chand because he was not in a good condition.

"It was in the afternoon of June 8 when I was informed that my husband had passed away in unusual circumstances.

"I identified him in the hospital mortuary through the chain he was wearing. His body was in a very bad condition."

Ms Devi believes that the man who was drinking kava and then beer with her husband and who also went with him knows a lot about what could have happened to her husband.

* NEXT WEEK:

The phone calls after the murder