Dental care

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, August 08, 2017

FIJIANS do not have access to the right and proper facilities when it comes to dental care.

Fiji Dental Association president Dr Vikash Singh said this during the association's 41st annual conference at the Marriott Resort Momi Bay at the weekend.

"What is happening is that dentistry worldwide has progressed to a very advanced level. Unfortunately, people in Fiji do not have access to a lot of advances we have made," he said.

"One of the fundamental advances is in the discipline of how to control dental decay."

Dr Singh said dentistry was one of the areas that was not prioritised in the allocation of the national budget.

Local and regional delegates gathered at the resort for the conference, which had speakers from New Zealand and Australia

Talks also revolved around getting dental practitioners opportunities for quality continuous dental care.

Dr Singh said one of the most common issues among locals was they had a susceptibility to choose to get a tooth extraction over getting their tooth saved.

"What people don't realise is that some cheaper treatment like dental extraction will fix one problem which is get you out of pain but will create another problem.

"How do you chew and people have this tendency to start looking for artificial tooth and all these other alternatives which are more expensive."

"If you don't have enough teeth to chew, then that's a bigger problem and saving your teeth would have been a far better option," he said.








