SODELPA's money woes

THE Social Democratic Liberal Party is facing hardship in raising funds for its 2018 general election campaign.

The party had estimated $1.7million for its national election campaign.

SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka said the funds raised were still below the targeted amount.

"It is still way below the target, but it's sort of hand to mouth at the moment," he said.

He said whatever the party received, it used it for its campaigns.

Mr Rabuka said the money was coming in drips

He also said he had received positive responses from the public regarding his political campaigns.

"We are looking at $1.7m for the year that we have running towards the election," he said.

Mr Rabuka said the party's fundraising committee was working on various plans to raise money.

He said the party was also cautious about assistance coming in from members of the public because there were legal limitations on political parties regarding gifts.

"We have to note that and keep that in mind as we go and solicit donations from people," he said.

"But in the meantime, we are working out our membership, various categories of membership, noting the limitation on donation from every person."

Mr Rabuka said the party was also collecting the annual membership of $2 from its members.

He said running a campaign for an election was a "costly exercise".