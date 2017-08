/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The alledged drug suspects Lanesh Mudaliar (left) and Mohammed Saiyaz (middle) escorted by a police officer to the magistrates court in Suva yesterday. Picture: RAMA

TWO men charged for unlawfully importing 1.246 kilograms of illicit drugs, namely cocaine, have been further remanded in custody by the Magistrates Court in Suva.

Lanesh Mudaliar and Mohammed Saiyaz are charged with one count each of unlawful importation of illicit drugs and one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

