Village headman dead

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Peni Nayacadruta the Burebasaga headman.Picture Supplied

SAKEASI Rabitu could not control his emotions while talking about how his older brother died in his bid to ensure peace at his village in Burebasaga, Rewa, on Sunday.

Peni Nayacadruta, who was the village headman died after he was allegedly assaulted by three men, who are alleged to have been heavily intoxicated.

Mr Rabitu was alleged to have been first attacked by the three men before the alleged assault of his older brother.

For more on the incidents that led to the death of the village headman, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.