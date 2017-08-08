Fiji Time: 2:38 PM on Tuesday 8 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Village headman dead

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, August 08, 2017

SAKEASI Rabitu could not control his emotions while talking about how his older brother died in his bid to ensure peace at his village in Burebasaga, Rewa, on Sunday.

Peni Nayacadruta, who was the village headman died after he was allegedly assaulted by three men, who are alleged to have been heavily intoxicated.

Mr Rabitu was alleged to have been first attacked by the three men before the alleged assault of his older brother.

For more on the incidents that led to the death of the village headman, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63480.6158
JPY 56.034053.0340
GBP 0.38260.3746
EUR 0.42440.4124
NZD 0.68670.6537
AUD 0.63580.6108
USD 0.50230.4853

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Five die in fire
  2. 1 dead, 2 injured
  3. Horrific reports of children, adults 'screaming for their lives'
  4. Ro Teimumu: Deportation exposes country - 77 on flight to China
  5. Best friends - one dead, one fighting for life
  6. Beauties cry foul
  7. Head-on collision
  8. Bainimarama assures residents of drainage help
  9. Three new kindies
  10. Sea wall plea

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radradra flies over for wedding Saturday (05 Aug)
  2. House fire claims five lives Monday (07 Aug)
  3. 'Block' porn sites Saturday (05 Aug)
  4. Five die in fire Tuesday (08 Aug)
  5. Former teacher, author, laid to rest Saturday (05 Aug)
  6. The tragedy of PC 121 Sunday (06 Aug)
  7. Naitasiri boy lands dream job Sunday (06 Aug)
  8. Dad jailed to 11 years for rape Wednesday (02 Aug)
  9. Never too late to change Monday (07 Aug)
  10. A PM 'for all Fijians' Thursday (03 Aug)