EVERY voter has the right to select a candidate of their choice in secrecy and the Electoral Commission will ensure that this right is protected.

Commission chairperson Suresh Chandra said in a statement that political parties, their agents and supporters should respect the right of political choice of every Fijian.

Mr Chandra said this right was protected in the legal framework of the general elections.

