/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image 2017 Vodafone Hibiscus Queen contestant Miss Dove Alisi Vucago. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

VODAFONE Hibiscus Festival contestant, Alisi Vucago, will use the festival to encourage women to be content with their bodies regardless of age, shape, size or colour.

Vucago, 21, who works as a cadet reporter for The Fiji Times is sponsored by the Motibhai Group of companies as Miss Dove for the festival.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.