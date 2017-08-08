Ugandan entrepreneur acknowledges Fiji

/ Front page / News

AWARD winning young Ugandan entrepreneur Ronald Katamba acknowledged Fiji at the 9th Commonwealth Youth Minister's Meeting in Kampala, Uganda, last week.

The lad, who secured the 2016 Commonwealth Technology Organisation's Young Innovation Award, received his award from the Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Mr Katamba, who is the founder of the "Jaguza" Livestock App, said this could be a pathway for Fijians to share information.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.