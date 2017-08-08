Horrific reports of children, adults 'screaming for their lives'

/ Front page / News

HORRIFIC reports of children crying and adults "screaming for their lives" were retold yesterday as eyewitnesses returned to the Lautoka home where a late Sunday night blaze claimed the lives of five people, three of them children.

Among those still reeling from the tragedy was Livai Naivanawalu, who lived across from the VM Pillay Rd home that was gutted by fire.

"When I went back home, I could not sleep," he said.

