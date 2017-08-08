Fiji Time: 2:38 PM on Tuesday 8 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Beauties cry foul

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, August 08, 2017

SOME contestants who took part in the Duavata Crime Prevention Carnival in Labasa, cried foul over the selection criteria for this year's pageant winners.

Preferring to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation, they and their parents have called on future contestants to refrain from participating in the carnival.

Queen contestants, who represented stations in the division, claim the districts they represented were not even aware that they were representing them.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63480.6158
JPY 56.034053.0340
GBP 0.38260.3746
EUR 0.42440.4124
NZD 0.68670.6537
AUD 0.63580.6108
USD 0.50230.4853

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Five die in fire
  2. 1 dead, 2 injured
  3. Horrific reports of children, adults 'screaming for their lives'
  4. Ro Teimumu: Deportation exposes country - 77 on flight to China
  5. Best friends - one dead, one fighting for life
  6. Beauties cry foul
  7. Head-on collision
  8. Bainimarama assures residents of drainage help
  9. Three new kindies
  10. Sea wall plea

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radradra flies over for wedding Saturday (05 Aug)
  2. House fire claims five lives Monday (07 Aug)
  3. 'Block' porn sites Saturday (05 Aug)
  4. Five die in fire Tuesday (08 Aug)
  5. Former teacher, author, laid to rest Saturday (05 Aug)
  6. The tragedy of PC 121 Sunday (06 Aug)
  7. Naitasiri boy lands dream job Sunday (06 Aug)
  8. Dad jailed to 11 years for rape Wednesday (02 Aug)
  9. Never too late to change Monday (07 Aug)
  10. A PM 'for all Fijians' Thursday (03 Aug)