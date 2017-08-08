Library in need of books

/ Front page / News

DESPITE the lack of library books, the humble room attached to the Navunievu Early Childhood Educational Centre in Bua is the pride of people in Coboi, Navunievu and nearby settlements.

As described by the centre's teacher, Asena Raogo, it is their door to the outside world.

Ms Raogo said the library was used by students at the Coboi Primary School and villagers including members of the public in nearby settlements for researches.

