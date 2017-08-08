/ Front page / News

A MAN, who was involved in a head-on collision in Tabia, outside Labasa Town, over the weekend, has been evacuated to Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva after sustaining serious injuries.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the incident occurred at 5am on Saturday when the driver of a taxi heading for Labasa hit another vehicle.

Ms Naisoro said the other vehicle driven by a 42-year-old man had two passengers in it, including the driver.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.